Armenians fired at Azerbaijani Army positions using machine guns

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarymja village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.