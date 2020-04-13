Armenians fired 24 times at Azerbaijani positions

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces located in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region and on unnamed uplands in Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli village of Fuzuli region, as well as the locations on unknown highlands in Goranboy and Terter regions.