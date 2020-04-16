Armenians fired 24 times at Azerbaijani positions

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report says, citing Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region and on unknown hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region and on unknown hills in Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Nemirli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.