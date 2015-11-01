 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Armenians fire Azerbaijani village during the voting

    But it did not affect our election mood

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The voting process continues in Garadaghli village of Tartar region near the contact line at a polling station No. 12 No. 95 Tartar constituency. Report informs, according to information, residents of Gapanli and Garadaghli vote here.

    Report was informed by the residents that the polling station was fired by the enemy forces: "But it did not affect our election mood."

    12 local observers are monitoring the voting process in the village.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi