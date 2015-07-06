Armenians fired on Azerbaijani positions with large-caliber machine-guns

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions using large-caliber machine-guns on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 77 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gaymagli, Farahli and Kamarli villages and at the unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan, Barekamavan, Shavarshavan and Dovekh villages and unnamed heights of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Kangarli, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Javahirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.