Armenians fired on Azerbaijani positions 71 times within a day

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ By using mortars and grenade launchers, Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 71 times within a day. Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Ashaghi Askipara village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Voskepar village of Noyemberyan region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli, Aghdam and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region took fire from the positions located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chilaburt, Giziloba villages of Tartar, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Sarijali, Kangarli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli, Alkhanli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.