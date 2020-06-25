Armenians fire at Azerbaijani positions 30 times using machine guns

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber weapons and sniper rifles, Report says citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in the Chambarak region, were subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in Zamanly village and on unknown hills in the Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the ranks of Armenian military units located near the occupied Marzili village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.

The enemy was suppressed by retaliation fire. Our units fully control the operational situation.