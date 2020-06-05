Armenians fire at Azerbaijani positions 25 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles. Report says, citing Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in the Krasnoselsk region, are subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in Zamanly village and on unknown hills in the Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the areas of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.