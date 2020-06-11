Armenians fire at Azerbaijani positions 23 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles. Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army were fired from the ranks of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of the Tartar region, Novruzlu village of Aghdam region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.