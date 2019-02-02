Armenians fire at Azerbaijani army positions

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.