Armenians fire 30 times at Azerbaijani positions: Defense Ministry

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region, fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Zamanli village and on unnamed highlands in Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Marzili village of Aghdam region, Kurdlar village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions on unknown uplands in Goranboy and Terter regions.