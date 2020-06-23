Armenians continue violating truce with Azerbaijan

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 27 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber weapons, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in the Chambarak region, fired at the Azerbaijani positions in Zamanli village and on unnamed highlands in the Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Taghibeyli village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the locations on unknown uplands in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

The Azerbaijani units suppressed the enemy with retaliation fire and gained full control over the operational situation.

Armenian has occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. Despite the 1994 ceasefire agreement, it fails to comply with the truce and implement four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

