​Armenians continue violating truce with Azerbaijan

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces located in Aygedzor village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the Azerbaijani positions in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region and Zamanli village of Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Taghibeyli and Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.