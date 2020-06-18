Armenians continue violating truce with Azerbaijan

Military units of Armenia's armed forces violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report says, citing Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on unknown hills in the Krasnoselsk region, are subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in Zamanly village and on hidden hills in the Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the areas of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on unknown hills in Goranboy and Aghdam regions.