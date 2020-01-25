Armenians continue violating ceasefire

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front.

Report says, citing the Defense Ministry, that Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and on unnamed hills in Krasnoselsk region, fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Jafarli village of Gazakh region and on unnamed hills in Gadabay region.

Armenians also fired shots at Azerbaijani positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Ajarly, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, and on the unnamed peaks in Goranboy and Terter regions.