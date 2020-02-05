Armenians continue violating ceasefire

Armenian armed forces have fired at Azerbaijani positions again.

Report informs, citing the Defense Ministry, that military units of Armenian armed forces broke ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various directions of the front.

Armenians fired shots at Azerbaijani positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as the positions on unknown hills in Terter, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.