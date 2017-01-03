Armenians continue to fire Azerbaijani positions

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 38 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Alibayli, Aghdam and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Shuraabad, Namirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.