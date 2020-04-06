Top

Armenians continue firing at Azerbaijani positions using sniper rifles

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs, citing Defene.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on unknown hills in Terter region.

