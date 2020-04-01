Armenians continue firing at Azerbaijani positions using sniper rifles

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on unnamed uplands in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in Mazam, Gizilhajili, Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, and on unknown highlands in Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as the positions on nameless hills in Terter and Aghdam regions.