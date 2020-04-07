Armenians continue firing at Azerbaijani positions: Defense Ministry

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan, Ijevan, and Krasnoselsk regions, fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village and on unknown hills in Gazakh region, in Zamanli village and on unnamed uplands in Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Kangarli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on unnamed highlands in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.