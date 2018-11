Armenians committed fires in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - PHOTO

During the incident even were heard blasts for several times

29 July, 2015 12:03

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians committed fires in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Report informs, fires were recorded in the occupied territory of Terter district of Azerbaijan. The fires occurred in the areas close to the frontline. During the incident even were heard blasts for several times.