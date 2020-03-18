Top

Armenians break truce firing at Azerbaijani positions

Military units of the Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire firing 22 times during the day in various directions of the front.

Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijan Army positions located in Gizilhajili, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, Munjuglu village of Tovuz region from their posts on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Ijevan regions, in Aygedzor village of Berd region.

The hostile forces also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as their points located on unknown uplands in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.

