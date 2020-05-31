Armenians break truce firing at Azerbaijani positions 25 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report says, citing Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on unknown hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Garaveliler village of Gadabay region.

Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on unknown hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.