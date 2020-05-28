Top

Armenians break truce firing at Azerbaijani positions 23 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report says, citing Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on unknown hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on unknown hills in Gadabay region.

Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on unknown hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.

