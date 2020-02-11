Armenians break truce again

Armenians violated the ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various directions of the front.

Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijani positions in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, in Goyali village and on unnamed peaks in the Gadabay region from their posts in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and on unnamed hills in Krasnoselsk region.

Armenians also fired from the occupied Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, and from the unnamed hills in Terter and Aghdam regions.