Armenians break ceasefire 24 times

Armenian armed forces have fired at Azerbaijani positions again.

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia broke ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report says, citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijani positions in Kamarli village of Gazakh region and Garalar village of Tovuz region from their posts unknown hills in Noyemberyan and Berd regions.

Armenians fired shots at Azerbaijani positions from their posts near the occupied Sarijaly, Ajarly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the unknown hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.