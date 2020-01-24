Armenians break ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report says, citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of the Ijevan region, fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village of the Gazakh region.

Armenians also fired shots at Azerbaijani positions from their posts near the occupied Saryjaly, Ajarly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the posts on unnamed peaks in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.