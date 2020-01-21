Armenians break ceasefire 22 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated the ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report says, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, that the Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village in the Noyemberyan region, fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli village of the Gazakh region.

Armenians also fired shots at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army from their posts near the occupied Ajarly village of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from on unknown peaks in Terter and Aghdam regions.