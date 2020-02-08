Armenians break ceasefire 22 times

Armenians continue to break the truce with Azerbaijan.

Thus, military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various directions on the front, Report says, citing the Ministry of Defense.

They fired at Azerbaijani positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from unnamed hills in Terter region.