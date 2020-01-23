Armenians break ceasefire 21 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, fired at Azerbaijani positions in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, and on unknown hills in Gadabay region, from their posts on unnamed peaks in the Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of the Ijevan region, and on unknown hills in Krasnoselsk region

Armenians also broke the ceasefire regime firing shots at Azerbaijani positions from their posts near the occupied Ajarly, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Nuzgar village in the Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on unnamed hills in the Terter and Aghdam regions.