Azerbaijani FM: Armenians artificially change the demographic background of occupied territories

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenians are artificially changing the demographic background of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. For example, the Armenian government declared the resettlement of Syrian Armenians, in violation of a number of international conventions that were joined by Armenia," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Report informs that he spoke at the opening of the international conference "On prevention of illegal economic and other activities in the occupied territories, responsibility of the third parties and influence on the resolution of the conflict" held in Baku.

"We also learned that well-known foreign companies, for example, the Swiss watch manufacturer Frank Muller, are operating in Azerbaijani regions occupied by Armenia. They even built a factory there. We talked about this issue with our Swiss colleagues. And we were able to stop the illegal activities of a number of companies there and we believe that such an approach should be applied to each company. The countries should not allow their companies to violate international law," Mammadyarov said.

"If we do not follow the rules of international cooperation and law, we will achieve nothing," the Foreign Minister concluded.