​Armenians accuse captured Azeri citizens of espionage and murder

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh separatists began a "trial" against captured Azerbaijani citizens Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilham Asgarov. Report informs citing News.am, the "trial" begins in Khankendy; the date of the first meeting will be announced later.
Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilham Asgarov are accused of espionage, illegal possession of a firearm, kidnapping with the use of violence and murder committed on the grounds of national hatred.
The Azerbaijanis were captured by Armenians in early July in Kelbajar occupied by Armenia.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author