​Armenians accuse captured Azeri citizens of espionage and murder

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh separatists began a "trial" against captured Azerbaijani citizens Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilham Asgarov. Report informs citing News.am, the "trial" begins in Khankendy; the date of the first meeting will be announced later.

Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilham Asgarov are accused of espionage, illegal possession of a firearm, kidnapping with the use of violence and murder committed on the grounds of national hatred.

The Azerbaijanis were captured by Armenians in early July in Kelbajar occupied by Armenia.