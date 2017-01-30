Armenian units violated ceasefire a total of 7 times throughout the day

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 7 times throughout the day.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygepar, Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Alibayli, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located in the nameless hills in occupied Fuzuli region.