Armenian units violated ceasefire 39 times using grenade launchers

Baku, 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 39 times throughout the day, using grenade launchers.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen village in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills of Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Namirli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as the nameless hills in Tartar, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.