Armenian units violate ceasefire in several directions

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Kokhanabi and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region from the positions Chinari, Aygepar and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, the positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located in Yusifjanli village of Aghdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Tapgaragoyunlu of Goranboy, Horadiz of Fizuli region.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.