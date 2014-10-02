 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian units violate ceasefire in several directions

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Kokhanabi and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region from the positions Chinari, Aygepar and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region.

    Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, the positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located in Yusifjanli village of Aghdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Tapgaragoyunlu of Goranboy, Horadiz of Fizuli region.

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi