    Armenian units violate ceasefire agreement

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in several directions. Report informs citing the Ministry of Defense, Armenian units yesterday and last night fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region and unnamed heights of Khojavand region.

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

