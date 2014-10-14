Armenian units violate ceasefire 21 times

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire agreement was violated in various directions of the frontline 21 times in a day. Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Kokhanabi and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Chinari and Aygepar villages of Berd region yesterday and last night.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Shikhlar, Shurabad villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli of Fizuli, Tapgaragoyunlu of Goranboy and at the unnamed heights of Khojavand region.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.