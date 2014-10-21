Armenian units violate ceasefire 14 times in a day

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire agreement was violated in various directions 14 times in a day. Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights of Fizuli and Khojavand regions yesterday and last night.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.