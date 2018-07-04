Armenian troops violated ceasefire 98 times a day

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 98 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Kangarli, Seyidli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.