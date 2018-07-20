Armenian troops violated ceasefire 86 times a day

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 86 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defens

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Mazam villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Asrik Jirdakhan, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali, Zamanly villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.