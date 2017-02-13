Armenian subversive group destroyed - VIDEO

https://report.az/storage/news/3525b2eaa7152f2f99708c2396ab6fdb/f76be8d3-4d4d-4c99-94cd-92626fe678d4_292.jpg
Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 12, another attempt of reconnaissance-sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces to carry out provocation in Nagorno-Karabakh was foiled.
Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
"Military units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tracking the enemy pre-identified and destroyed sabotage group.
Azerbaijani Armed Forces fully control the operational situation on the frontline", the ministry said.
