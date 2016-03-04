Armenian subversive group attempted to approach Azerbaijani positions and plant mines

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ On the night of March 4, subversive group of Armenian Armed Forces attempted to approach Azerbaijani positions on the contact line of troops and to plant mines in the areas, Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

'Enemy side suffered loss and forced to retreat as units of our Armed Forces detected the enemy in advance and as a result of preventive measures and impact by fire. Two mines, two grenades and bloodstained facilities belonging to the enemy, which were intended to be used, revealed at the scene. Units of our Armed Forces did not suffer any loss', statement declares.