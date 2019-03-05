Allahshukur Pashazade: Armenian state, nation and religious people are liars

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ "We have repeatedly raised the issue of the release of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, who were illegally taken hostage by Armenia and the issue still remains unresolved," Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said.

Report informs that he answered journalists' questions.

"The Armenian state, nation, and religious people are liars, they deceive us. We should be strong and powerful for other countries to beware of us," he said.