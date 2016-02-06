​Armenian soldiers and technical units destroyed - VIDEO

https://report.az/storage/news/58c104917c1f8380949a162b87e3ca6a/eea18f1a-8f33-492f-9ff2-f7e2a9a1f794_292.jpg
Armenian provocations are prevented more firmly on the frontline
Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Basing on pre-defined coordinates, blows inflicted on the enemy's points have destroyed Armenians soldiers and technical units.
It is estimated that some soldiers and at least 2 units of military equipment were destroyed on the enemy side.
Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The ministry released a footage video.
Valeh DadaşovNews Author