 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Armenian soldiers and technical units destroyed - VIDEO

    The ministry released a footage video

    Armenian provocations are prevented more firmly on the frontline

    Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Basing on pre-defined coordinates, blows inflicted on the enemy's points have destroyed Armenians soldiers and technical units. 

    It is estimated that some soldiers and at least 2 units of military equipment were destroyed on the enemy side.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The ministry released a footage video.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi