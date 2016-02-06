​Armenian soldiers and technical units destroyed - VIDEO

Armenian provocations are prevented more firmly on the frontline

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Basing on pre-defined coordinates, blows inflicted on the enemy's points have destroyed Armenians soldiers and technical units.

It is estimated that some soldiers and at least 2 units of military equipment were destroyed on the enemy side.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry released a footage video.