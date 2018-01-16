Armenian soldier suicides in Nagorno-Karabakh - UPDATED

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The reason for the death of the Armenian soldier was revealed. His dead body was found in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Harutyun Khachatryan, born in 1998, committed suicide.

Two months were left until his return from military service.

