    Armenian soldier dies in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian soldier Edgar Gevorkovich Yeremyan has died as a result of road traffic accident committed by Armenian armed forces located in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian mass media.

    The accident likely occured as a result of a traffic accident during training. 

    The investigation is underway.

