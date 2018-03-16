Armenian soldier dies in Nagorno-Karabakh

https://report.az/storage/news/0f1aa71de1ae4183f43aeb6973bfa9dc/113d7a26-3537-48cf-933a-25f8dec7f023_292.jpg
Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian soldier Edgar Gevorkovich Yeremyan has died as a result of road traffic accident committed by Armenian armed forces located in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
Report informs referring to the Armenian mass media.
The accident likely occured as a result of a traffic accident during training.
The investigation is underway.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author