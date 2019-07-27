SBS: Armenian snipers fired at Azerbaijani military truck

In connection with the information spread by the Armenian media about the violation of the ceasefire on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, we declare that the enemy committed another provocation, violating the ceasefire and firing at combat positions on the line of contact of the troops.

Report informs citing the press service of the State Border Service.

Enemy snipers fired at "KAMAZ" military truck, which was riding behind the fighting positions, one of the bullets hit the windshield.

The fire of Armenian snipers was suppressed by the return fire.

The border troops of the State Border Service fully control the operational situation on the line of contact of the troops on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.