    Armenian side violates ceasefire

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces continue to violate ceasefire, Report informs referring to the press service of Ministry of Defense.

    Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located in Bash Garvand village of Aghdam region, Mehdili village of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights of Goranboy region.

    The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.

