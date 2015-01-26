Armenian side violates ceasefire using mortars and rocket-propelled grenades 124 times within a day

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians Armed Forces violated ceasefire on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia by using large-caliber machine guns, mortars and rocket-propelled grenades 124 times during a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizlihajili, Kamarli and Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region, Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Dovekh and Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region, Paravakar, Berkaber villages of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli, Aghdam, Aghbulag, Kokhanabi and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions located in Chinari, Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages and unnamed heights of Berd region. In addition, Armenian units fired on the Azerbaijani positions at the unnamed heights in Gadabay region from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Marzili, Garagashli, Kangarli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, MEhdili of Jabrail, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.