Armenian side violates ceasefire 68 times in a day

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian side violated ceasefire using large-caliber machine guns on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 68 times during a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli villages and unnamed heights of Gazakh region, Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Paravakar, Vazashen villages of Ijevan region and Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Aghdam, Alibayli, Kokhanabi and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions located in Chinari, Aygepar and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region; also, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Kangarli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.